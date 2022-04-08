Two Bradwell Institute basketball players sign to East Georgia State
By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
4 days ago
A pair of Bradwell Institute seniors made their dreams real on Thursday, signing to play basketball at East Georgia State College in Swainsboro. Jonathan Bryant and Kaieem Riddick played basketball together on the Tigers and signed side-by-side at a ceremony in Bradwell Institute’s library. The proximity of East Georgia State to Hinesville – roughly an […]
