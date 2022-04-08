ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Minor League Baseball testing new rules

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwdHp_0f2vwslI00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Minor League Baseball is almost back in Northwest Arkansas and there are some rule changes fans should know about before going to the game.

Here are some of the changes coming to AA baseball:

  • The pitch clock will be 18 seconds long.
  • Bases are growing from 15 to 18 inches.
  • There is a new restriction for fielders. Specifically, two infielders need to be on either side of second base, and they all have to be on the actual infield dirt. That means no more wild shifts for defending against pull hitters.
Fans get look at upcoming Naturals roster

“A ground ball that would’ve been fielded by that third infielder would maybe get through and it’s a double. Just creates that activity and gets a bit more action back in the game,” Northwest Arkansas Naturals general manager Justin Cole said.

The minors are usually a testing ground for rules like these, so fans could see them at the major league level soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Panhandle Post

Rockies top Dodgers to win season's opening series

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron drilled a two-run homer on an afternoon when the whipping wind made flyballs an adventure, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 to give Bud Black his 1,000th win as a major league manager. Black becomes the 66th skipper to reach the milestone. He improved to 351-360 with Colorado after going 649-713 with the San Diego Padres. Wind gusts up to 40 mph at Coors Field sent napkins and hot-dog wrappers floating through the stands. The Rockies took two of three for their first home series win over the Dodgers since August 2018.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
Yardbarker

White Sox to Start Vince Velasquez in Home Opener

Seeking starting rotation depth, the White Sox signed Velasquez to a one-year, $3 million deal in mid-March. The team surely never envisioned him getting the ball for the home opener, but Lance Lynn’s knee injury has forced White Sox to tap further into the depth chart. For his career,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Cole
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard sitting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies did not list Sam Hilliard in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will take a seat Sunday while Yonathan Daza covers centerfield and bats eighth. Hilliard is projected to make 407 more plate appearances this season, with 20 home runs, 51...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 4 of series

LINE: Padres -167, Diamondbacks +143; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres meet the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-1 series lead. Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 32-49 record at home last season. The Diamondbacks scored 4.2 runs per game while giving up 5.5 in the 2021 season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Major League#New Rules
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox observations: Cease delivers strikeout stuff

The White Sox evened up the series with the Tigers on Saturday, behind a strong outing from Dylan Cease and some timely hitting. The bullpen also got back on track after giving away two leads on Fridayー once in the eighth inning, and again in the ninth. But it wasn’t all sunshine for the South Siders, and not just because the weather was overcast with temperatures hovering around 39 degrees. The team lost yet another player to injury, this time A.J. Pollock, who left the game with hamstring tightness after hitting a single.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy