After years of planning and months of delay, the service center dedicated to the Vietnamese community has opened its clinic to help address the health care gap among the underserved population in the South Bay. The 37,000-square-foot, three-story building at 2410 Senter Rd. in San Jose aims to serve as a one-stop shop in providing... The post Santa Clara County opens Vietnamese-speaking health clinic appeared first on San José Spotlight.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO