WACO, Texas — COVID-19 is still active in Central Texas communities, but is spreading much slower than we have seen for a while. "COVID is always going to be with us," Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health Department told 25 News. "It's just one of those deals like the flu that we're going to see spikes throughout the years and we do need to be mindful of it."

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO