Iowa rowing to take on stiff competition in Pac-12 Invite

The Daily Iowan: What are the issues that you’re working on right now that are top of mind?. Ashley Hinson: I just did another interview on it, but one I think is really relevant to college campuses right now. I have basically a pregnant students’ rights bill. We want to make sure that when people find themselves with an unplanned pregnancy on a college campus are presented with all their options, including the flexibility options to choose to have a baby, to choose life. And that means things like flexibility for class schedule, excused absences, those kinds of things. And so that’s basically what we’re advocating for is a policy that would require colleges to inform students about all of their options in that regard. And I see it as an empowerment bill. We had a university president in Cedar Rapids who actually told me her story. She had a baby in college and it didn’t derail her professional career at all. She ended up becoming a university president and it was very inspiring to me to hear that, and so I wanted to make sure that all women have that option.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO