Nebraska State

Nebraska village evacuated as wildfire rages

By Joseph McCarty
klkntv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A wildfire in south-central Nebraska on Thursday forced the evacuation of a village in Furnas County. About 8:30 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said on social media that Edison, a village of about 130 people on...

www.klkntv.com

Comments / 3

Otis67
3d ago

Such a sad situation. Hoping for the best for the residents and so deeply sorry for the loss of the Elwood Fire Chief.

Reply
2
KETV.com

Large fire in southwestern Nebraska causes town to evacuate

EDISON, Neb. — Evacuations are underway right now in Edison, Nebraska, as a large fire moves through the area. The fire is located in Furnas County, southwest of Kearney near the Kansas border. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. saying, "The town of Edison is now...
EDISON, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Fire chief killed, emergency manager injured, homes destroyed in Nebraska wildfire

Grief, disbelief and exhaustion coursed through the small towns and rural areas of south-central Nebraska on Friday after a wildfire claimed one life, injured another person and left multiple families homeless. Elwood, Nebraska's volunteer fire chief, Darren Krull, was killed and Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was injured in...
ELWOOD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gosper/Furnas county fire burns 30,000 acres, started when dead tree blew into power line

ARAPAHOE, NE — Emergency responders remain on the scene of a wildfire that’s burned nearly 30,000 acres in south-central Nebraska. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says the fire started around noon on Thursday. Strong winds blew a dead tree into the power line seven miles southwest of Elwood. Extremely powerful winds, clocked at 60 mph across the region, fanned the flames which scorched thousands of acres in a line to the southeast of the fire’s origin. The Furnas County communities of Arapahoe and Edison were ordered to evacuate, but those orders have since lifted.
ARAPAHOE, NE
