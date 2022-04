DC's Dark Crisis is right around the corner, and things will shift into overdrive after Justice League #75. The fallout from the death of the Justice League is going to be massive, and a new 3 issue crossover with The Flash will not only deal with the absence of the League but it will also deal with the search for Barry Allen in the Speed Force and whether or not he wants to be found in the first place, and we've got your exclusive first details on the event and your first look at two fantastic covers by Brandon Peterson, Michael Atiyeh, and Bengal right here!

COMICS ・ 26 DAYS AGO