Cause of deadly Westminster home explosion 'undetermined,' investigators say

The official cause of a deadly explosion at a Westminster home is "undetermined," the Westminster Fire Department announced Thursday.

The explosion happened around 2:40 a.m. February 22 in the 7700 block of Knox Court. A single-family dwelling was completely destroyed in the blast, while two adjacent homes and multiple nearby vehicles were damaged.

Authorities discovered human remains in the rubble, which were identified as 51-year-old Duane Cameron Doyle.

In a press release, Westminster Fire said the investigation was complex due to the extensive amount of damage and the debris spread. Natural gas and power utilities had been shut down by Xcel Energy several months before the explosion, according to the department.

The cause of the fire has been ruled "undetermined," Westminster Fire said.

Cleanup and mitigation will be coordinated by the management company and should begin once necessary approvals are in place, according to the department.