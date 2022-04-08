ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong winds damage Gates Co. school bus garage

By Web Staff, Leondra Head
 4 days ago
GATESVILLE, N.C. - High winds damaged the maintenance grounds at the Gates County bus garage at Gatesville Elementary School in Gatesville, North Carolina, as strong storms moved through the area Thursday evening.

In addition to the damage to the bus garage, a fence was also blown down.

News 3 spoke to a sheriff's deputy with the Gates County Sheriff's Office, who told us the winds caused a maintenance truck to slam into a yellow box truck. The roof of the school's waste water plant.

"One of the utility trucks for the school maintenance department was lifted up and hit and struck another automobile in the parking lot," Sheriff's Deputy Zak Ward tells News 3 reporter Leondra Head.

At this time, it’s unknown how much this damage will cost the school.

The sheriff's deputy also says he received several reports of power lines down in the area.

"All the incidents were involving power lines. We did receive one call of structure damage and that ended up being right up the road on Main Street," Deputy Ward said.

Earlier in the evening, a viewer sent us these photos of a shelf cloud about two miles north-northeast of Gatesville:

Mark Overbeck
Mark Overbeck
Mark Overbeck

