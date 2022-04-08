ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland man gets 80 years in prison in mom’s stabbing death

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
A 24-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 80 years in prison in the 2018 stabbing death of his mother outside a Maryland church, prosecutors said.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Harry Storm sentenced Kevin McGuigan of Rockville to life in prison with all but 80 years suspended, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Last fall, Storm found McGuigan was competent to stand trial.

McGuigan pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder in the death of his 49-year-old mother, Jaclyn McGuigan, outside St. Raphael Catholic Church in Potomac.

On Dec. 28, 2018, people working at the church told police that they found Jaclyn McGuigan on the ground and a man they saw standing over her fled in a car, prosecutors said in a document detailing the case.

Jaclyn McGuigan, who suffered a stab wound to the neck, died on the scene, prosecutors said.

Kevin McGuigan was arrested the next day after he called his sister from a gas station and said he planned to surrender.

Months later, Kevin McGuigan confessed to killing his mother and revealed the location of the knife he used, prosecutors said.

