Locals and tourists look for ways to beat the heat

There's nothing like a fresh glass of jamaica or hibiscus water on a hot day.

If you ask Alyssa Avalos, freshly cut watermelon and cucumber with hot sauce is the way to go after a busy day at school.

“Some sweet, some spicy. Some people got some ice cream, I got fresh fruit. Pretty good for the hot weather,” Avalos explained.

Young Tonio Rodriguez can't seem to give up on his vanilla ice cream.

“This ice cream is pretty good because it’s like 90 degrees outside, yesterday was 90 degrees, but it’s like we just came here yesterday and we’re going to go the park, and it’ll be fun again,” Rodriguez said.

La Michoacana Azteca Five Cities in Grover Beach was looking forward to this heat wave, noticing an increase in sales this week.

“When the weather is expected to be hot, we double the amounts, make sure that we’re full-staffed,” said Aaron Enriquez, La Michoacana Azteca Five Cities’ employee.

Natalie Bruhin was visiting from Fresno and decided to take her dogs, Donut and Stacy, to the beach for the very first time.

“He’s [Donut] walking, the waves are calm and all of a sudden, a big [wave]. He handled it well, he handled it like a champ!,” Bruhin said.

She did not forget the basics.

“Sunscreen for sure because I burn up like a tomato right away,” she added.

Wynona Weaver went to Pismo Beach for some cotton candy.

“The plan was to sit around, find the shade and watch the ocean,” Weaver said.

For those who stayed indoors, the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) shared some helpful tips to save energy and money on hot days.

The agency recommends setting your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher if you are home. If the plan is to stay away from home, then setting it to 85 degrees is a good idea.

To pre-cool your house, PG&E said closing windows and curtains in the morning is a good idea.

Plus, avoid using your oven and maybe resort to grilling outside.

Although temperatures are going to drop again soon, there are some things you can do to prepare for the summer.

“Something you can do in advance is have your central cooling ducting system checked for leaks. Up to 20% of cooled air can be lost through leaky or poorly insulated ducts,” said Mark Mesesan, PG&E’s Communications Representative.

PG&E recommends having a plan in place to prepare for outages or wildfires.

For example, creating a kit with flashlights, batteries, water, food and medication.