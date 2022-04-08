Detroit bars, restaurants prepare for Opening Day crowds

In less than 24 hours, Comerica Park will be filled with thousands of fans for the Detroit Tigers Opening Day against the Chicago White Sox.

While fans are sleeping Thursday night getting rest for the big game, bars and restaurants are working around the clock to make sure they can serve fans bright and early.

“I’ll be right here in the morning,” Gregory Palmer said.

Palmer is a longtime Tigers fan.

“Ever since I was a little boy, and that was a long time ago,” he adds.

He plans to be inside Nemo’s Bar as soon as they open Friday morning.

“Game is at 1 o’clock. So, we open at 9 a.m. and people will be coming in here early,” Nemo’s manager Patrick Osman said.

Osman says they are ready for the Opening Day crowds.

“People are excited! There’s been phone calls all day phone calls are week,” he tells us.

Over at Brass Rail Pizza Bar, they are expecting over 4,000 people to stop by before and after the ball game.

“We ordered a ton of extra beer, a ton of extra liquor. We are ready for it,” bar manager Kevin Weathers said.

The restaurant closed early Thursday so staff could be prepare for the big game against the White Sox.

“We are expecting tomorrow to be our busiest day of the year. A lot of our staff has got to be here eat 8 in the morning and they are going to be working until midnight,” Weathers said.

Bars and fans aren’t the only ones counting down to first pitch, sportscaster Sam Day with Woodward Sports Network is ecstatic that baseball is back.

“This is the first real opening day in three years, so we want to make sure that we are everywhere. This is our biggest holiday here in Detroit,” Day said.

Friday’s game is the first normal game since 2019 and fans can’t wait.

“Now that COVID-19 is hopefully going away a little bit, I think you’re going to see more excitement and we are excited about a better team,” Palmer said.

He has a message for the Tigers and fans just like him: “Go Tigers! Win a lot! Have fun, everybody, and be safe.”

For fans heading to the ballpark, it’s important to note that all tickets are digital. Gates open at 10:30 a.m.

For everything you need to know for Opening Day 2022, we have details on our website .