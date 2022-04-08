ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit bars, restaurants prepare for Opening Day crowds

By Nana-Sentuo Bonsu
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cQw6_0f2vrTzs00

In less than 24 hours, Comerica Park will be filled with thousands of fans for the Detroit Tigers Opening Day against the Chicago White Sox.

While fans are sleeping Thursday night getting rest for the big game, bars and restaurants are working around the clock to make sure they can serve fans bright and early.

“I’ll be right here in the morning,” Gregory Palmer said.

Palmer is a longtime Tigers fan.

“Ever since I was a little boy, and that was a long time ago,” he adds.

He plans to be inside Nemo’s Bar as soon as they open Friday morning.

“Game is at 1 o’clock. So, we open at 9 a.m. and people will be coming in here early,” Nemo’s manager Patrick Osman said.

Osman says they are ready for the Opening Day crowds.

“People are excited! There’s been phone calls all day phone calls are week,” he tells us.

Over at Brass Rail Pizza Bar, they are expecting over 4,000 people to stop by before and after the ball game.

“We ordered a ton of extra beer, a ton of extra liquor. We are ready for it,” bar manager Kevin Weathers said.

The restaurant closed early Thursday so staff could be prepare for the big game against the White Sox.

Related:

“We are expecting tomorrow to be our busiest day of the year. A lot of our staff has got to be here eat 8 in the morning and they are going to be working until midnight,” Weathers said.

Bars and fans aren’t the only ones counting down to first pitch, sportscaster Sam Day with Woodward Sports Network is ecstatic that baseball is back.

“This is the first real opening day in three years, so we want to make sure that we are everywhere. This is our biggest holiday here in Detroit,” Day said.

Friday’s game is the first normal game since 2019 and fans can’t wait.

“Now that COVID-19 is hopefully going away a little bit, I think you’re going to see more excitement and we are excited about a better team,” Palmer said.

He has a message for the Tigers and fans just like him: “Go Tigers! Win a lot! Have fun, everybody, and be safe.”

For fans heading to the ballpark, it’s important to note that all tickets are digital. Gates open at 10:30 a.m.

For everything you need to know for Opening Day 2022, we have details on our website .

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Flocale, a new restaurant, bar and live music venue, opens in Seminole Heights

TAMPA — Joe Dodd knew his Seminole Heights restaurant King of the Coop would finally outgrow the small space on the corner of N Florida Avenue and E Knollwood Street. Since opening his fast-casual restaurant, which specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken baskets and sandwiches, the spot has amassed a strong local following. Over the past year, Dodd has opened additional King of the Coop offshoots in Wesley Chapel, St. Petersburg and Tampa (off S Howard Avenue).
TAMPA, FL
WISH-TV

O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant prepares St. Patrick’s Day food

O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant is a family-friendly eatery that opened its doors in the historic Century Building in downtown Indianapolis during the fall of 2006. Drake DelosSantos, O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant’s public relations director, Dean Sample, O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant’s head of culinary, joined us today with a few signature Irish dishes in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
WausauPilot

Orioles blank Brewers 2-0 in home opener at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — The night before starting the Orioles’ home opener, Baltimore native Bruce Zimmermann walked onto the field at Camden Yards. “When we got back from Tampa, I snuck out onto the field and kind of walked out on the mound and tried to imagine what today would be like,” Zimmermann said.
BALTIMORE, MD
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy