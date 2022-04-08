ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Unusually late flu season hits the Mid-South

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local COVID-19 numbers remain low, but health experts are concerned about the flu.

The number of flu cases in the Mid-South is skyrocketing, and doctors say we might not have even seen the peak yet.

“It really hit me out of nowhere,” Jake Warren said.

Warren knew almost immediately he was bitten by the flu bug when the symptoms came on strong and with a vengeance.

“I woke up in the morning, just had terrible fatigue. The body aches were really the worst symptom and just not wanting to get out and do anything,” he said.

As fewer people test positive for the coronavirus in the Mid-South, doctors say more are testing positive for influenza, resulting in an unusually late flu season.

“Last year, I know for sure I saw zero flu patients,” Dr. Mark Castellaw, the medical director at BMG medical group, said. “The last two years, we just really haven’t seen anything, and then all of a sudden, boom, it is back.”

Dr. Castellaw said the surge is due to several factors, including unmasking and a lack of social distancing.

“We must remember that the flu is still a deadly disease, especially to the elderly and people with chronic medical illnesses, so it is not to be taken lightly,” he said.

Dr. Castellaw said the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are very similar, so if you are experiencing symptoms, you should stay at home and schedule a test.

“It’s still out there. I guess it never truly goes away,” Warren said. “It just happened to get me later than most.”

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot, Dr. Castellaw said it’s not too late.

While it might not prevent you from getting the flu, he said it would help you recover quicker.

There are also several antiviral drugs you can take to help with symptoms.

