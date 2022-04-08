US strangles Russian airlines in unprecedented action to block parts and services

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...

