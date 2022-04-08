ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NCAA Frozen Four: Denver beats Michigan 3-2 in overtime

 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) -- Denver knocked Michigan out of the Frozen Four. Next comes a chance to match the Wolverines as the most decorated team in college hockey history. Carter Savoie scored with 14:53 gone in overtime, converting on his own rebound Thursday night to lead the Pioneers past Michigan 3-2 and...

