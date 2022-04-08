ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTA roundup: Local favorite Camila Osorio advances in Bogota

Top-seeded Camila Osorio overcame her serving struggles on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia.

Osorio, playing in her home country, beat Turkey’s Ipek Oz 6-3, 7-6 (4) despite recording seven double faults and no aces. Oz also had 14 break points but took advantage of just four of them. Meanwhile, Osorio converted five of her eight break chances.

Osorio advances to a quarterfinal matchup with Ukraine’s Elina Avanesyan.

Romania’s Irina Bara and Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova will meet in another quarterfinal. Bara defeated the Netherlands’ Suzan Lamens 6-0, 0-6, 6-4, and Rakhimova edged Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Charleston Open

The United States’ Amanda Anisimova came from behind to upset top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals in Charleston, S.C.

The difference was Sabalenka losing her last two service games in the second set and her first two service games of the third set. Overall, Sabalenka had a 10-10 ratio of aces to double faults while Anisimova finished at 6-5.

Coco Vandeweghe advanced by beating sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in an all-U.S. matchup. Second-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain, fourth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, 10th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine also earned third-round victories.

Poland’s Magda Linette knocked out seventh-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a second-round match.

–Field Level Media

