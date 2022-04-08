ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Fans react to new name of Royals Opening Day opponent

By Dave D'Marko
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdsoL_0f2vpiMJ00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals opened their 2022 season Thursday with a 3-1 victory over a division rival with a new name.

Still fans rooting on Cleveland seemed to mostly be wearing Indians attire rather than the new name, Guardians, at Kauffman Stadium Thursday.

Read more Kansas City Royals stories on FOX4

With the official launch of the Cleveland Guardians there are just three pro sports franchises remaining with Native American names, the Chicago Blackhawks, the Atlanta Braves and of course the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s just kind of weird. What’s a Guardian? Are they guarding something, have they got secrets up there in Cleveland?” Royals fan David Hegwald quipped.

The franchise changed its name after focus shifted from the NFL’s Washington Redskins changing its name to the baseball team with a historic logo portraying Native Americans in a negative light.

“I can see the need. There’s a lot of negative connotation with the name, I mean we’re the Kansas City Chiefs. I’m surprised they aren’t wondering about that,” Larry Keffers said.

Kansas City’s Indian Center has launched a petition trying to get Kansas City to change the name of its football team.

“I joke with the guys that the Chiefs are next, but I don’t think the Chiefs name is as offensive probably as Chief Wahoo was,” Derrick Layden said outside Kauffman Stadium wearing a hat with the logo Cleveland retired in 2018 before the name change.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s game-winning RBI double highlights rookie debut

The Chiefs have taken steps to try to honor Native Americans. In 2020 the club announced fans could no longer wear headdresses at Arrowhead. While a new era of Guardians baseball was ushered in Thursday at the K, fans debate whether the same could ever happen across the parking lot.

“It could happen, it could happen,” Keffers said.

“I feel like Kansas City won’t let that happen, Kansas City is going to stick with the Chiefs that’s our team,” Sway Navarro said.

The Lake Erie Native American Counci issued a statement saying the new name shows it possible to listen learn and take steps toward change.

The Chiefs have pointed out they have a continuing dialogue with Native American groups.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Has Warm Interaction with Teary-Eyed Iglesias

For most Dodgers fans, yesterday was Opening Day. For Rockies shortstop José Iglesias, it was much more than just Opening Day. In the bottom of the second innings, Iglesias hit a routine single to plate Connor Joe and give the Rockies a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers. It was Iglesias’ first hit since the passing of his father. There was brief pause in play so the understandably emotional Iglesias could collect himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Atlanta, MO
City
Cleveland, OH
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
FanSided

Alex Rodriguez makes boneheaded comment on Sunday Night Baseball

The KayRod broadcast made its debut on Sunday night during Red Sox vs Yankees, with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez taking centerstage. A-Rod stole the show. The KayRod broadcast made its debut to mixed reviews, with some not liking that it was a blatant copy of the Manningcast broadcast for Monday Night Football, only with two men who quite clearly don’t have the same camaraderie as Eli and Peyton.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals Opening Day#The Kansas City Royals#Indians#The Cleveland Guardians#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Kansas City Chiefs#Washington Redskins#Native Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Terrell Owens’ Message For Colin Kaepernick Is Going Viral

No NFL team has shown legitimate interest in Colin Kaepernick, who’s hoping to play football for someone this season. Someone else has, though. Former NFL star Terrell Owens, who’s playing in the Fan Controlled Football League, wants the free agent quarterback to join him. “I feel like he...
NFL
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star

Like Emmitt Smith, Rayfield Wright was a Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary member of the fraternity of former Dallas Cowboys. Wright made six Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro three times as an offensive tackle for Dallas from 1967-79. Last week, he lost his life at the age of 76 after being hospitalized for a seizure.
DALLAS, TX
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy