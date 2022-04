Yoga can help people in high stress jobs such as first responders decompress and feel more relaxed. Yoga has been shown to be an effective intervention for relieving stress and improving attention and focus. Those in high stress jobs,such as first responders, are often in need of ways to decompress at the end of the day, especially when the day involves potentially traumatizing events. First responders are often exposed to long term or repeated stressors and trauma, which increases the risk of occupational stress injury. These injuries include psychological and physical problems that negatively impact their life, including PTSD, depression, and anxiety.

