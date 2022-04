We are so blessed, and "Moving Up," as the above sculpture is titled, to have the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in our community. The gardens offers so much for so many. The Butterflies are flying now, the fabulous gardens, Japanese Gardens, Lena Meijer Farm, magnificent sculptures throughout, and of course, the Summer Concert Series. It's a place that people from around the world visit, and is listed in the top 100 most visited museums in the world and the 30 most visited museums in the United States by The Art Newspaper, the leading global art news publication. It's in our own back yard.

