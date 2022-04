LEWES, Del. – A historic way to get in and out of Delmarva is celebrating an upgrade and a path forward for the future. The Lewes Cape May ferry system now has 3 of its 4 ferries running on all-new engines and is celebrating a 600,000 dollar infusion as part of the federal infrastructure package aimed towards pivoting the fleet to hybrid and all-electric vehicles.

LEWES, DE ・ 17 DAYS AGO