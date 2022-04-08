ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, TX

Continuing coverage: How meth affects more than just the user in Grayson County

By Kylee Dedmon
KXII.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Methamphetamine use affects more than just the user. In our continuing coverage of Grayson County’s relationship with meth, News 12 talks about the people who have relationships with someone using it. Law enforcement sees this drug on a daily, sometimes hourly basis, but...

www.kxii.com

Comments / 1

Related
KATV

More than half a million dollars worth of meth seized in Conway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department executed a search warrant on Tuesday which ended in two arrests and more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine being recovered. Trence Woods and Allen Morales were arrested after a months-long investigation involving a possible drug trafficker. During the arrests, 24.5 pounds of meth was recovered from Woods' residence.
CONWAY, AR
KXII.com

Meth accounts for about 95% of drug arrests in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Methamphetamine isn’t anything new to Grayson County. From recent aggravated sexual assault cases to possession, it actually accounts for 95% of the main drug arrests in the county. Captain Martin Hall with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said since January, they have arrested or...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Grayson County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Grayson County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Alcohol#Methamphetamine
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Asking Public For Help IDing Person Of Interest In Aggravated Assault Case

UPDATE – Detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate video of the “person of interest” in the aggravated assault offense that occurred March 16, 2022, at 2975 Blackburn Street. The video can be found on DPD’s website. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a man they consider a “person of interest” in a Mar. 16 aggravated assault case. Police said that at about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street. The victim, 31, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives are not attempting to identify and speak with a person of interest they said was seen earlier with the victim. Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify this man. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston, #8977 at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 046061-2022.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas teen who crashed into house had been fatally shot, police say

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting and crash in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police identified the victim as Marvin Rivera. Officers had responded about 3:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, near Cedar Crest and Kiest boulevards, where a car had crashed into a house, according to police news release.
DALLAS, TX
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Investigation Into Oklahoma Prison Gang, Drug Trafficking Ends With 125 Convictions

A five-year investigation into an Oklahoma-based prison gang uncovered a multi-state drug trafficking operation headed up by an inmate inside a maximum-security cell. Multiple agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Oklahoma City Police, the Internal Revenue Service, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oklahoma City. The investigation ended...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

1 killed in rig accident in Blackwell, officials say

BLACKWELL, Okla. — According to authorities, one person was killed and one person was injured after an oil rig accident in Blackwell. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, officials responded to a rig accident in Blackwell. According to authorities, one person was killed. KOCO 5 will provide details as...
BLACKWELL, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy