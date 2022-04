LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Multi-Grammy Award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men will perform with The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra for one night only. The performance is on April 30, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Tickets range from $60 to $150 and are on sale now. Click here for ticket information.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO