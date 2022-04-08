ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembina County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Pembina by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Malibu Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Tularosa Basin HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...East slopes of the Franklin and Organ mountains, including east and northeast El Paso. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and blowing dust will create hazardous driving conditions. Damage to trees and structures will be possible.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Red River Of The North#Extreme Weather#Polk
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Loess Plains, Loup Rivers Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...South winds shift to the northwest this afternoon at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph on Wednesday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent this afternoon. Relative humidity as low as 15 percent again Wednesday afternoon. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control. Stray lightning strikes may have the potential to start fires this afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dickson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR EASTERN DICKSON COUNTY At 558 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dickson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Dickson, White Bluff, Burns and Charlotte. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 172 and 181. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...From the north side of the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains into the Little Colorado River Valley. This includes Winslow, Holbrook, Snowflake, Saint Johns, Springerville, Eagar, Happy Jack, Heber, Show Low, Greer, Pinetop, and Lakeside. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could lower visibility over the Little Colorado River valley.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 expected. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Basin. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Tuesday to 11 AM MDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Auglaize, Hardin, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Auglaize; Hardin; Mercer DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Mercer, Auglaize and Hardin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MDT WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 11 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Grand Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Grand Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MDT WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 11 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MESA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 45 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery, Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Stewart FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Montgomery and Stewart. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 549 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Rock and Land Between The Lakes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUEL CONDITIONS FOR NORTHWESTERN AND WEST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUEL CONDITIONS FOR NORTHWESTERN AND WEST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA A Red Flag Warning is in effect for late Tuesday morning through early Tuesday evening. And a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Wednesday afternoon and early evening. * THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION TUESDAY. * TIMING...Late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, and again Wednesday afternoon. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph on Tuesday. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph on Wednesday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 to 12 percent Tuesday. As low as 10 to 15 percent Wednesday. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower and middle 90s Tuesday. Highs in the 60s on Wednesday. * FUELS: Dormant and extremely dry fuels will allow extreme fire behavior to develop.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK

