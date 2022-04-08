Undocumented youth excluded from NYC summer jobs program intended to stop gang violence

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A program that provides summer jobs for young New Yorkers that Mayor Eric Adams has touted as a solution to gun violence excludes undocumented youth.

Undocumented people do not have social security numbers, which are a requirement to participate in the Summer Youth Employment Program, according to Chalkbeat .

SYEP is the largest youth employment program in the country. It connects New Yorkers ages 14 to 24 with jobs that pay $15 an hour, the minimum age in New York City.

Adams proposed expanding the program from 75,000 positions to 100,000 in his preliminary budget .

He portrayed it as an alternative to joining a gang that provides structure, responsibility and pocket change. It is a pillar of his strategy for combating gun violence.

SYEP is partially funded through federal aid though and therefore requires certain tax forms that involve providing a social security number, city officials told Chalkbeat.

The Migration Policy Institute in 2019 estimated there were 77,000 undocumented people between the ages of 16-24 in New York City.