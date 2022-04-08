ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Undocumented youth excluded from NYC summer jobs program intended to stop gang violence

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDYRj_0f2vnMdV00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A program that provides summer jobs for young New Yorkers that Mayor Eric Adams has touted as a solution to gun violence excludes undocumented youth.

Undocumented people do not have social security numbers, which are a requirement to participate in the Summer Youth Employment Program, according to Chalkbeat .

SYEP is the largest youth employment program in the country. It connects New Yorkers ages 14 to 24 with jobs that pay $15 an hour, the minimum age in New York City.

Adams proposed expanding the program from 75,000 positions to 100,000 in his preliminary budget .

He portrayed it as an alternative to joining a gang that provides structure, responsibility and pocket change. It is a pillar of his strategy for combating gun violence.

SYEP is partially funded through federal aid though and therefore requires certain tax forms that involve providing a social security number, city officials told Chalkbeat.

The Migration Policy Institute in 2019 estimated there were 77,000 undocumented people between the ages of 16-24 in New York City.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Deadline for Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program extended

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The deadline to apply for the Jackson Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program has been extended to Friday, April 1.  The annual program offers Jackson youth paid opportunities to develop an array of work skills and experience and aims to foster an environment that teaches work ethics and life skills, while providing exposure to […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence#Gun Violence#Social Security Numbers#Racism#New Yorkers#Syep
WIBX 950

No More Gas Appliances In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with? According to a new law that was enacted in New York City, and a new bill that is pending in the New York State Legislature, your ability to use fossil fuels in your home will soon change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Study says this is the best place to live in New Jersey

I won’t make you wait to find out what Niche.com says is the best place to live in New Jersey: it’s Princeton Junction. Niche is a platform “connection students and families to colleges and schools.” Niche creates the annual Best Places to Live rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews. The company considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability, and more.
PRINCETON, NJ
Gotham Weekly

Thinking of Moving Out of New York City? Some Cautionary Words

First of all, full disclosure. My wife and I have owned a home near Woodstock, NY for years. My wife was brought up surrounded by nature in Pennsylvania and thrives on feeding birds and chipmunks, and I was born on 50th street and 8th Avenue and am energized by street life, asphalt, and the A train. We live in the West Village, and have for many years, including through the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy