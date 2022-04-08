ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

UPDATE: Rashad Brown enters guilty plea, faces up to five years in prison

 2 days ago

Thursday, April 7, 2022 9:54p.m. UPDATE BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A plea hearing for Rashad Brown was held Thursday, April 7.

According to Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, Brown entered a guilty plea to accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter. He faces up to five years in prison.

According to information released during the hearing, Brown tried to move the body, clean the crime scene, and mislead the police about what happened.

Brown’s sentencing is set for May. Parson adds the prosecutor’s office is committed to holding people involved in crime responsible.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) 11:50 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021: Another suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of Woodrow Wilson High School student, Dwayne Richardson, is now in custody. Investigators told 59news that Rashad Brown turned himself in to police on Monday, May 17 around 10 a.m.

Last week, police issued warrants for both Brown and Michael Webb for accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter. They’re both accused of misleading police and giving them false information.

Brown was arrested and arraigned in court Monday morning. He was later released on a $45,000 bond.

Jeriamyah Fortner was also arrested in this case. He allegedly shot and killed Dwayne Richardson on Sunday, May 2.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two more warrants have been issued in connection to the shooting death of Woodrow Wilson student Dwayne Richardson Jr. On Friday, May 14, 2021, detectives with the Beckley Police Department released new information regarding the case.

Officials said warrants were obtained for Michael Webb and Rashad Brown. They are being charged with accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter.

Drug bust in Raleigh County puts nearly a dozen in jail

Detectives said the two allegedly gave false information to police. Investigators said they were misled by Webb and Brown to help Jeriamyah Fortner avoid responsibility for the crime. Fortner allegedly shot and killed Richardson on May 2, 2021.

“We go from what the people say. If you’re a witness, we go from your action and your answers, and we go and investigate that,” said Detective Joseph Stewart, one of the investigators. “We wasted time here, when we could’ve been making ground over there.”

Investigators said the shooting may have been an accident, but the people involved still need to be held accountable for their actions.

“There’s a victim there so we owe that respect and accountability for that victim and their family,” said Stewart.

Webb was taken into custody in Onslow County, NC, on May 11 and will be extradited back to Raleigh County to face the charges. Police are still reportedly searching for Brown.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Beckley Police or Crimestoppers.

