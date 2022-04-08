ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

Evaluating Top Ole Miss Safety Prospect John Slaughter

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lktrJ_0f2vlLpC00

Ole Miss is in a battle for one of the Magnolia State’s top recruits in John Slaughter. His film backs up why programs like the Rebels are coming after him.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Few safeties consistently and directly impact the game. When a safety does, that usually means he’s a ball hawk. That would define the talents of safety John Slaughter from Southaven (Miss.) High School.

He’s big enough to play the hybrid linebacker position, even if it’s against just some of the teams he plays against in college that Slaughter could be more valuable in close proximity to the line of scrimmage. He’s also a player that could be the extra man in the box to stuff the run because of his propensity to be physical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pa2zr_0f2vlLpC00

Lane Kiffin

All those skills represent Slaughter’s natural ability to roam the deep middle of the secondary, first and foremost. His versatility is the bonus. All combined, it’s not surprising that Ole Miss, Tennessee, Southern Miss, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Arkansas State, Alabama State, Buffalo, and Austin Peay offered scholarships to Slaughter.

A naturally-athletic young man that impacts the game in multiple ways, his lateral mobility, leaping ability and hand-eye coordination make him a really good fit for playing defense in general. Those skills have led to the following scenario playing out during his junior season.

The 6’2”, 200-pound prospect has a strong tendency to be where the football is located, and is often waiting for the football to come down out of the air and into his waiting hands.

From the moment the football is snapped, Slaughter tracks his assignment. He’s consistently in motion looking for an opportunity. As a deep secondary defender, that’s when Slaughter does his best work. He gets off the hash well and beelines towards the receiver and the football. What’s special about how Slaughter approaches the football is that he gives himself room to not only disrupt the pass but also the ability to intercept it and get a toe tap in for an interception along the sidelines.

Slaughter proved during his junior season that his timing is fantastic when it’s a 50-50 ball. Those plays are often the difference between winning and losing. If Slaughter is unable to reach the football in time, he’s also one of the most physical defensive backs one will find. He showed the ability to provide jarring hits when needed. His overall skills mean he could be used in a multitude of ways.

This is the type of recruit that Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin needs to land from inside the state borders if he wants to continue to build the defense to a championship level. Slaughter is one heck of a football player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gxo4v_0f2vlLpC00

Lane Kiffin

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

