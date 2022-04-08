ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHP: Truck crashes into road ranger truck on I-275

By Robert Pandolfino
 4 days ago

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger truck was struck Thursday afternoon after a truck driver lost control on I-275, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

According to FHP, the driver of a Nissan Titan was driving south on I-275 near Fowler Avenue when he lost control on the wet road.

The truck entered collided with a barrier wall and then struck the Road Ranger’s truck.

FHP says the driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries, while the driver of the Road Ranger sustained minor injuries.

It is not known if any charges will be filed.

Tampa, FL
