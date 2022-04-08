Missouri congressional Democrats and Democratic Senate candidate issue statements on new Supreme Court justice
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
The two Missouri congressional Democrats and three democrats looking to be the next senator of Missouri have issued statements on the new Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Rep. Cori Bush (D – St. Louis)
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D – Kansas City)
Senate Candidates
Spencer Toder (D)
Lucas Kunce (D)
Dr. Rabbi Alam (D)
The post Missouri congressional Democrats and Democratic Senate candidate issue statements on new Supreme Court justice appeared first on ABC17NEWS .
Comments / 1