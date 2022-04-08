ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burglar takes money, soda before diving out drive-thru

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are looking for a burglar they say broke into Tops BQQ on Summer and took cash from a safe and a soda before diving out the drive-through window.

It happened last month, and the whole thing was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8ISt_0f2vk0Tp00
Tops BBQ Burglary

Memphis police haven’t said yet if they believe the burglary dressed in a black hoodie and black pants is tied to several other business burglaries over the last few weeks.

Police say on April 4 and March 25 a burglar dressed in all black broke into Captain JJ Fish and Chicken on Covington Pike.

VIDEO: Woman robbed at gunpoint outside wig shop

The first time, he broke the glass in the business’s front door to get inside and took cash from the registers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34yJlP_0f2vk0Tp00
Captain JJ Fish and Chicken Burglary

The owner said that he got in through a drive-through window during the second break-in and took several items from the restaurant.

Police believe the suspect is responsible for several other burglaries, including a break-in at Gordin’s Butcher Shoppe on Thomas Street also on March 25.

Police have not said how much money the burglar was able to get from the businesses.

Soulsville community center vandalized weeks before opening

If you have any information about any of these burglaries that could help police, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

