Santa Maria, CA

Waller Park attracts Santa Maria residents during heat wave

By Evan Vega
 4 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria residents enjoyed the heat by taking advantage of the many activities available at Waller Park.

Feeding ducks at the pond, disc golf, and children's playgrounds are just some of the activities that families enjoyed during Thursday's high temperatures in Santa Maria.

“It’s like really hot today but me and my sister enjoyed it at the park playing," said Eli Fernandez, who lives in Santa Maria.

“Oh I love to bring my dog out here. It’s our favorite place and it’s such a nice day," said Santa Maria resident, William Ente.

The Woof-PAC dog park is a 3-acre off-leash dog park available to visitors of Waller Park for free.

“It’s a great community. The dogs are all friendly and people should come out here more often," said Santa Maria resident, Owen Valencia.

The disk golf course is park-wide with many stops for teams to play at.

“There’s a beautiful disk golf course that runs all the way through Waller Pines and it plays through the whole course and it’s one of the best courses in California," said professional disk golf player, Daniel Rubalcaba.

Residents also cooled off under the large trees, shaded areas, and picnic tables throughout the park.

“I tried to find the coolest place I could find and this is it. I feel like we found a gold mine here at the Waller Park," said Santa Maria resident, Denise Addison.

