ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Fox’s Benjamin Hall, severely injured in Ukraine, pays tribute to colleagues killed in attack

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsXqe_0f2viVaH00
Tweet

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was severely injured in Ukraine last month, paid tribute in a tweet on Thursday to two colleagues who were killed in the attack.

“Its been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all,” wrote Hall. “But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didnt make it that day.”

Hall added a photo of Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, writing, “Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious.”

The vehicle in which Hall and Zakrzewski were riding in March was hit by incoming fire outside Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, killing Zakrzewski and injuring Hall.

Ukrainian native Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was working as a freelance consultant for Fox News and was also in the vehicle, was killed in the same attack.

Hall shared a video in which Ukrainian Member of Parliament Sviatoslav Yurash, a longtime friend of Kuvshynova, spoke about her “senseless killing” on Fox News.

“She was a person that was full of life,” Yurash said of Kuvshynova on the network. “She wanted the world to see that Ukraine that she was building, be that in journalism, in music, in the work that she has done with filmmakers, with various organizations that tried to make the world better and Ukraine better.”

Hall also posted an update on his own condition, along with a photo of himself lying on a medical bed and wearing an eyepatch, among other medical equipment.

He wrote: “To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here – and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!”

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Injured Russian soldiers freeze and appear terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for Putin’s Ukraine invasion

CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Sobbing Russian soldiers who say they heard their own air force bombing schools, hospitals and kindergartens say invasion was 'terrible mistake' after being taken prisoner in Ukraine

Captured Russian soldiers have described hearing their own air force bombing schools, hospitals and kindergartens in Ukraine, as they admitted Vladimir Putin's barbaric invasion was a 'terrible mistake'. One soldier, Sergey Galkin, was filmed sobbing as he apologised to Ukrainians for invading their country under Putin's orders. According to the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed: The mystery Canadian sniper who left his fiancée and baby son behind to take on the Russians in Ukraine - as he warns Putin he 'won't hesitate to squeeze the trigger when the time comes'

The world holds its breath as deranged Vladimir Putin prepares to unleash the full force of Russia's troops in a David and Goliath battle for Ukraine's historic capital, Kyiv. But the despot's soldiers will pay a devastating price when they finally set foot inside the besieged city, according to 'Wali' - an elite sniper and western freedom fighter who plans to pick them off with pinpoint accuracy.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
The Hill

The Hill

534K+
Followers
64K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy