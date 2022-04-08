ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Correction: Differential expression of MicroRNAs in Alzheimer's disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis

By Sojung Yoon
Nature.com
 4 days ago

In this article the affiliation details for Author JAE IL SHIN were incorrectly given as 'Department of Psychiatry, Yonsei University Wonju College of Medicine, Wonju, Republic of Korea' but should have been 'Department of Pediatrics, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea'. The original article has been...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Statistical machine learning of sleep and physical activity phenotypes from sensor data in 96,220 UK Biobank participants

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-26174-1, published online: 21 May 2018. This Article contains an error in Supplementary Table 1, where the "Ground truth"‰â†’"‰Predictionâ†“" labels were incorrectly ordered as "Prediction"‰â†’"‰Ground truthâ†“". Additionally, the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: HMGB1 Facilitated Macrophage Reprogramming towards a Proinflammatory M1-like Phenotype in Experimental Autoimmune Myocarditis Development

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep21884, published online 22 February 2016. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, the Authors informed the journal that Fig.Â 4 contained incorrectly reported results, and the images in Fig.Â 5 had been published elsewhere. In addition, concerns were raised regarding partial overlap in the flow cytometry plots in Fig.Â 2F (HMGB1 and HMGB1"‰+"‰anti-TLR4 groups). The Authors are unable to provide raw data used to produce the figures, and therefore retract this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Pre-operative iron increases haemoglobin concentration before abdominal surgery: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05283-y, published online 09 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Discussion section,. "As we have previously commented in relation to the PREVENTT trial25, this might lead to statistical underpowering of these trials in the evaluation of the effect of...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cambridge#Stockholm University#University College#Preventive Medicine#Kyoungki#Keum Hwa Lee#University Of Ottawa#The Ottawa Hospital#University Of Versailles#France L
Nature.com

On the use of preclinical imaging to explore the principles of brain function in rodent models and their relevance for illnesses of the human mind

We recently published in Translational Psychiatry an article that examine the strategies for evaluating brain function at the whole-brain level [1]. In this review, we covered several methods, from functional MRI to functional ultrasound to calcium imaging. For each technique, we wrote a brief history of its development, the physical notion, some key applications, its potentials, and its limitations. We concluded that methods for imaging the rodent brain at the network level are growing and will advance our understanding of brain function.
SCIENCE
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: Maternal prenatal psychological distress and vitamin intake with children's neurocognitive development

In the original article, affiliation 2 has been updated. The original article has been corrected. Alliance for Human Development, Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, Sinai Health, Toronto, ON, Canada. Derrick Ssewanyana,Â Stephen G. MatthewsÂ &Â Stephen J. Lye. Prosserman Centre for Population Health Research, Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, Sinai Health,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Madrid, Spain
Place
Tokyo, JP
Nature.com

Novel TENM3"“ALK fusion is an alternate mechanism for ALK activation in neuroblastoma

The identification of molecular events underlying the pathogenesis of neuroblastoma can likely result in improved clinical outcomes for this disease. In this study, a translocation within chromosome 2p and 4q was found to bring about the formation of an in-frame fusion gene that was composed of portions of the teneurin transmembrane protein 3 (TENM3, also known as ODZ3) gene and the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene in tumor cells from patients with neuroblastoma. Expression of the full length TENM3"“ALK cDNA in NIH-3T3 cells led to the formation of a fusion protein that: (1) possesses constitutive tyrosine kinase activity, (2) induces strong activation of the downstream targets of extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK), protein kinase B (a.k.a. AKT), and signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3), (3) provokes oncogenic transformation in NOD.Cg-PrkdcscidIl2rgtm1Sug/ShiJic mice, and (4) possesses sensitivity to ALK inhibitors in vitro and in vivo. Our findings demonstrated that patients with neuroblastoma may express a transforming fusion kinase, which is a promising candidate for a therapeutic target and a diagnostic molecular marker for neuroblastoma. The in-frame 5"² partner gene that fuses with ALK has not been reported previously in neuroblastoma. Our data provide novel biological insights into the mechanism of ALK activation due to translocation, with implications for neuroblastoma tumorigenesis, and could be useful as a vital marker for the accurate diagnosis of this type of neuroblastoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Toripalimab and chemotherapy in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Toripalimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody to PD1. In a phase III trial, 514 patients with treatment-naive, advanced oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma from 72 centres in China were randomized to receive toripalimab or placebo, plus a chemotherapy regimen (paclitaxel plus cisplatin). The toripalimab group had a significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with the placebo group (HR 0.58; 95% CI 0.46"“0.74; P"‰<"‰0.0001). At interim analysis, overall survival was also significantly improved in the toripalimab group. The groups had comparable levels of severe treatment-related adverse effects (NCT03829969).
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genome sequencing of Prototheca zopfiiÂ genotypes 1 and 2 provides evidence of a severe reduction in organellar genomes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-32992-0, published online 02 October 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Materials and Methods section where the donation of the P. zopfii genotype 2 (SAG 2021) was incorrectly attributed to Dr. Jagielski, University of Warsaw (Poland). In the Materials and Methods...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Global variations in preoperative practices concerning patients seeking primary bariatric and metabolic surgery (PACT Study): A survey of 634 bariatric healthcare professionals

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery (BMS) is a popular weight loss intervention worldwide, yet few scientific studies have examined variations in preoperative practices globally. This study aimed to capture global variations in preoperative practices concerning patients planned for BMS. Methods. A 41-item questionnaire-based survey...
HEALTH
Nature.com

One-year changes in fruit and vegetable variety intake and cardiometabolic risk factors changes in a middle-aged Mediterranean population at high cardiovascular risk

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Previous studies have shown beneficial associations between fruit and vegetable (FV) consumption and cardiometabolic risk factors. However, variety in FV, which may play an important role on cardiovascular health due to the different nutrient and phytochemical content among the different groups and subgroups of FV has been poorly investigated. We longitudinally investigated associations between 1-year changes in variety and quantity of FV and concurrent changes in cardiometabolic risk factors in elderly subjects with overweight/obesity and metabolic syndrome.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Boosting dendritic cell nanovaccines

A preclinical study reports a platform for the generation of dendritic cell-derived nanovesicles with enhanced immunostimulatory function, which demonstrate promising antitumoural activity in mouse models and might overcome some of the shortcomings of early-generation dendritic cell nanovaccines. While multiple clinical trials have demonstrated the safety and immunogenicity of vaccines based...
CANCER
Nature.com

A weakly supervised deep learning-based method for glioma subtype classification using WSI and mpMRIs

Accurate glioma subtype classification is critical for the treatment management of patients with brain tumors. Developing an automatically computer-aided algorithm for glioma subtype classification is challenging due to many factors. One of the difficulties is the label constraint. Specifically, each case is simply labeled the glioma subtype without precise annotations of lesion regions information. In this paper, we propose a novel hybrid fully convolutional neural network (CNN)-based method for glioma subtype classification using both whole slide imaging (WSI) and multiparametric magnetic resonance imagings (mpMRIs). It is comprised of two methods: a WSI-based method and a mpMRIs-based method. For the WSI-based method, we categorize the glioma subtype using a 2D CNN on WSIs. To overcome the label constraint issue, we extract the truly representative patches for the glioma subtype classification in a weakly supervised fashion. For the mpMRIs-based method, we develop a 3D CNN-based method by analyzing the mpMRIs. The mpMRIs-based method consists of brain tumor segmentation and classification. Finally, to enhance the robustness of the predictions, we fuse the WSI-based and mpMRIs-based results guided by a confidence index. The experimental results on the validation dataset in the competition of CPM-RadPath 2020 show the comprehensive judgments from both two modalities can achieve better performance than the ones by solely using WSI or mpMRIs. Furthermore, our result using the proposed method ranks the third place in the CPM-RadPath 2020 in the testing phase. The proposed method demonstrates a competitive performance, which is creditable to the success of weakly supervised approach and the strategy of label agreement from multi-modality data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Tracking daratumumab clearance using mass spectrometry: implications on M protein monitoring and reusing daratumumab

Correction to: Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01501-0, published online 29 January 2022. We noted a mistake in the Introduction section in the following sentence: "and ability to differentiate therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins based on unique retention time and mass". The use of mass and retention time is actually not true for the MALDI method. We would like to correct this sentence and replace it with: "with ability to aid in differentiating therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins on the basis of mass to charge".
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Radiation dose reduction during adrenal vein sampling using a new angiographic imaging technology

To compare the patient radiation doses during angiographic selective adrenal vein sampling (AVS) before and after an imaging technology upgrade. In this retrospective single-center-study, cumulative air kerma (AK), cumulative dose area product (DAP), fluoroscopy time and contrast agent dosage were recorded from 70 patients during AVS. 35 procedures were performed before and 35 after an imaging processing technology upgrade. Mean values were calculated and compared using an unpaired student's t-test. DSA image quality was assessed independently by two blinded readers using a four-point Likert scale (1"‰="‰poor; 4"‰="‰excellent) and compared using Wilcoxon signed-rank test. After the technology upgrade we observed a significant reduction of 35% in AK (1.7"‰Â±"‰0.7Â vs. 1.1"‰Â±"‰0.7Â Gy, p"‰="‰0.01) and a significant reduction of 28% in DAP (235.1"‰Â±"‰113Â vs. 170.1"‰Â±"‰94Â Gy*cm2, p"‰="‰0.01) in comparison to procedures before the upgrade. There were no significant differences between the number of exposure frames (143"‰Â±"‰86Â vs. 132"‰Â±"‰61 frames, p"‰="‰0.53),Â fluoroscopy time (42"‰Â±"‰23Â vs. 36"‰Â±"‰18Â min, p"‰="‰0.22), or the amount of contrast medium used (179.5"‰Â±"‰84Â vs. 198.1"‰Â±"‰109Â ml, p"‰="‰0.41). There was also no significant difference regarding image quality (3 (2"“4) vs. 3 (2"“4), p"‰="‰0.67). The angiographic imaging technology upgrade significantly decreases the radiation dose during adrenal vein sampling without increasing time of fluoroscopy or contrast volume and without compromising image quality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of a peer-led education intervention on dietary behaviour and physical activity among adolescents in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: a pilot study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This pilot study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of peer-led education intervention on physical activity, sedentary behaviours, and dietary behaviours among adolescents in HCM city, Vietnam. Among students in the intervention arm after a 9-month follow-up, total energy intake was reduced by 304"‰kcal/day, fat by 13"‰g/day, carbohydrate by 39"‰g/day, and sweet foods by 20"‰g/day, compared to pre-intervention figures (p"‰<"‰0.05, adjusted for age, BMI at baseline, gender, the interaction between measurement time and intervention groups, and cluster effect in schools). Only total energy intake was significantly lower in the intervention than control students (p"‰<"‰0.05, after adjustment). Our pilot project has established the feasibility of a peer-led intervention to improve lifestyles among adolescents in HCM city and evidence of improvements in dietary intake. Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry: ACTRN12619000421134.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy