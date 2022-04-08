Correction: Differential expression of MicroRNAs in Alzheimer's disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis

To compare the patient radiation doses during angiographic selective adrenal vein sampling (AVS) before and after an imaging technology upgrade. In this retrospective single-center-study, cumulative air kerma (AK), cumulative dose area product (DAP), fluoroscopy time and contrast agent dosage were recorded from 70 patients during AVS. 35 procedures were performed before and 35 after an imaging processing technology upgrade. Mean values were calculated and compared using an unpaired student's t-test. DSA image quality was assessed independently by two blinded readers using a four-point Likert scale (1"‰="‰poor; 4"‰="‰excellent) and compared using Wilcoxon signed-rank test. After the technology upgrade we observed a significant reduction of 35% in AK (1.7"‰Â±"‰0.7Â vs. 1.1"‰Â±"‰0.7Â Gy, p"‰="‰0.01) and a significant reduction of 28% in DAP (235.1"‰Â±"‰113Â vs. 170.1"‰Â±"‰94Â Gy*cm2, p"‰="‰0.01) in comparison to procedures before the upgrade. There were no significant differences between the number of exposure frames (143"‰Â±"‰86Â vs. 132"‰Â±"‰61 frames, p"‰="‰0.53),Â fluoroscopy time (42"‰Â±"‰23Â vs. 36"‰Â±"‰18Â min, p"‰="‰0.22), or the amount of contrast medium used (179.5"‰Â±"‰84Â vs. 198.1"‰Â±"‰109Â ml, p"‰="‰0.41). There was also no significant difference regarding image quality (3 (2"“4) vs. 3 (2"“4), p"‰="‰0.67). The angiographic imaging technology upgrade significantly decreases the radiation dose during adrenal vein sampling without increasing time of fluoroscopy or contrast volume and without compromising image quality.
Comments / 0