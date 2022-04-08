ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband of Thruway crash survivor shares wife’s story/FB Live video

By Anya Tucker
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( News10 )-The husband of one of the survivors of the I-90 deadly pile up spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker about how his wife narrowly escaped death.

Matt Clark shared the Facebook live video that his wife Amanda captured of the moments after the crash.

“I don’t know how I made it out of this Alive. But I did it’s one of the scariest things I’ve ever done,” recoded Amanda while standing in the median on the Thruway near exit 25.

“She called me up hysterical saying a tractor trailer just plowed through a bunch of cars and almost killed her,” said Matt.

He added, “She said they were at a standstill for a different auto accident on I-90 and she said she was just waiting for traffic to start moving again. And she was checking her mirrors and just happened to see the truck coming. And she looked around and knew there was nothing she could do. Just brace for the impact.“

He says he tried desperately to drive to the scene but was unable to due to the highway being closed for some time.

New York State Police say the Amazon Prime semi was driven by 53-year-old Larousse Desrosiers of Boston who was travelling eastbound, when traffic began to slow down. Police say he was unable to avoid the traffic and subsequently struck 5 passenger vehicles.

Desrosiers was not injured. However two people died as a result of the crash .

Several others including Amanda sustained injuries. She is now home from the hospital but told Anya that she is bruised and very sore. Her badly damaged vehicle was towed from the scene.

Matt says he used to work as a truck driver and he wants to know more about the driver’s condition at the time of the crash., asking, “Did he fall asleep? Was he not paying attention? Was he looking down at something? Was there a failure with the vehicle? “

State Police say the driver of the semi was evaluated by a drug recognition expert, and impairment does not appear to be an issue. He has not been ticketed.

