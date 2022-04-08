ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US strangles Russian airlines in unprecedented action to block parts and services

kjrh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. moved Thursday to choke off U.S. exports to three Russian airlines as part of what officials described as an unprecedented enforcement action. The Commerce Department said the move would prevent...

www.kjrh.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Russian Quadjets: Il-86 Returns To Service with S7 Airlines

Russia’s S7 Airlines is planning to return five Ilyushin aircraft to service – two Il-96s and three Il-86s. According to reports, the five cargo aircraft will be converted for passenger operations. This will be the first time the Ilyushin Il-86 has flown commercially since 2011. According to Interfax,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strangles#Aeroflot#Delta Air Lines#Aircraft#Russian#The Commerce Department#Utair#Azur Air
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Points Guy

UK airlines ditch masks on flights — but not on US routes

London Heathrow Airport (LHR), British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have joined forces to ditch mask in terminals and on flights, it was reported today. From Wednesday, travelers will be free to pass through Britain’s largest airport completely bare-faced and mask-free, while the country’s two biggest long-haul carriers said passengers will be allowed to “make a personal choice” regarding masks on certain flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy