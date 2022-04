Vitali Kravtsov and his team Traktor were eliminated from the KHL’s Gagarin Cup playoffs on Monday by Metallurg in the Eastern Conference Final. The New York Rangers selected him in the 2018 Draft, 9th overall. Kravtsov’s situation and fallout with the organization is well documented. In October, Kravtsov requested a trade before bolting to Russia. However, he’s been reportedly available even before the demand was made.

