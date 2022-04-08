ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers' Martin Jones: Second straight win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Jones made 26 saves in a 4-1 win over Columbus on Thursday. The only puck that...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set for hearing with league

Malkin will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday for a cross-check on Predators Mark Borowiecki. Malkin should be expected to miss several games considering he cross-checked Borowiecki in the face. In 37 games back from a knee injury, the 35-year-old center racked up 17 goals and 20 assists for a point-per-game pace. Without Malkin in the lineup, Pittsburgh will likely shift Jeff Carter to the second line, which should bolster his fantasy value.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy