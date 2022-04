Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday named a new judge to serve on the Merced County Superior Court — the second judge named to the local bench in the last three months. Jennifer O. Trimble, 46, a native of Turlock, was appointed to the open position created by the vacancy of Judge Jeanne E. Schechter in the Merced County Superior Court, according to the governor’s announcement.

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO