Billings Airport firefighters, along with the state’s firefighters association, are suing the Montana Public Employees Retirement Board for what it says is an arbitrary decision that deprives firemen of benefits while saving the City of Billings money. The suit, which has been in process for more than a year, centers on whether firefighters who work […] The post Billings firefighters challenge retirement in district court appeared first on Daily Montanan.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 28 DAYS AGO