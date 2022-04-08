ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

Oregon Representative Peter DeFazio tests positive for COVID

By KLCC
klcc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon 4th District Representative Peter DeFazio tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. The Springfield Democrat said he is fully vaccinated and is only experiencing mild...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 12

Chris
4d ago

😂😂😂😂😂😂 It seems the Democrappers are finally getting what’s coming to them! How are those vaccines working for ya!? Doubt any of them even got the jab! Come on Kate 💩, your turn! LOL

Reply
20
Eye Demand!
3d ago

Why is this even reported? We all get colds, pneumonia, and a variety of illnesses. Sometimes we don’t even know it. We either get better as in 99.9 percent of cases or we die. Oregon is a killing field for children. A factory like killing field. Who cares if some old geezer who’s been chowing down at the public banquet table for decades bites it?

Reply
3
