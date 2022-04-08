ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 12:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Far Northwest Highlands and Northwest Highlands. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 230 PM CDT. Target Area: Davidson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee Browns Creek At Tennessee State Fairgrounds affecting Davidson County. For the Nashville Metro Area...including Tennessee State Fairgrounds, Millersville, Bordeaux, Edenwold, Belle Meade Near Harding Place, Nashville, Whites Creek...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Browns Creek At Tennessee State Fairgrounds. * WHEN...From this morning to this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Low lying areas along the creek in the fairgrounds property begin to be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 6.1 feet and rising. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Grand Forks BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected across western Grand Forks County. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches across western Grand Forks County. 1 to 5 inches of accumulation is expected across eastern Grand Forks County. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Grand Forks County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Heavy snowfall rates and blowing snow will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less. Where heaviest snowfall occurs large impassible drifts may severely impact travel and travel impacts may linger after snow stops falling. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a sharp cutoff within Grand Forks County where precipitation may remain rain through this evening instead of snow greatly impacting potential accumulations in the east.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Lodi, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and minor structural damage possible.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WIND...Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph in the evening, becoming north to east 12 to 18 mph in the Camas Prairie except 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph on Greer Grade. This could produce patchy blowing and drifting snow and low visibility. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized ponding of roads and highways. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Kenedy, eastern Hidalgo and western Willacy Counties through 930 AM CDT At 900 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Raymondville Golf Course, or over Raymondville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Raymondville, Lyford, Lasara, San Perlita, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville High School, Raymondville Police Department, Yturria, Lyford Elementary School and Lyford City Hall. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 41 and 51. US Highway 77 between mile markers 752 and 762. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
KENEDY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bledsoe, Rhea, Sequatchie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bledsoe; Rhea; Sequatchie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rhea, northwestern Sequatchie and Bledsoe Counties through 1145 AM EDT/1045 AM CDT/ At 1054 AM EDT/954 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Gruetli-Laager, or 14 miles southwest of Spencer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dayton, Pikeville, Graysville, Palio, Brayton, Melvine, Mount Crest, Old Cumberland, Cagle and Fall Creek Falls State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may cause sparks. The strong winds will likely fuel rapid fire growth. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Limon, and Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds will likely lead to rapid fire growth of any new fire. Blowing dust will reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile in places.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Campbell; Corson HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ to 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Central Highlands; Eastern Lincoln County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Northeast Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds will increase more this morning with sustained speeds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, Central Highlands, South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains, Far Northeast Highlands, Northeast Highlands, Guadalupe County, Eastern Lincoln County, and Southwest Chaves County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Elbert, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Elbert; Lincoln AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 800 AM TUESDAY UNTIL 700 PM TUESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust. WHERE...Saguache, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Las Animas, Baca, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, and eastern parts of Huerfano and El Paso Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Saguache, Del Norte, Alamosa, Conejos, San Luis, Trinidad, Springfield, Pueblo, Ordway, La Junta, Eads, Las Animas, Lamar, Kiowa, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, and Walsenburg. WHEN...800 AM Tuesday April 12 to 700 PM Tuesday April 12 IMPACTS...Strong and gusty winds will produce widespread areas of blowing dust on Tuesday. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish by Tuesday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Huntington, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Huntington; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibilities of one quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...In Ohio, Putnam, Defiance, Paulding, Allen OH, Van Wert and Henry Counties. In Indiana, Allen IN, Adams, Wells and Huntington Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...West Polk County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery travel conditions. Heavy snowfall rates and blowing snow may reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less during the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a sharp cutoff where precipitation may remain rain through this evening instead of snow greatly reducing the potential for impactful accumulations or winter conditions.
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Buffalo, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Buffalo; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Walworth HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Laurens, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Laurens; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Oconee River Basin...including Penfield, Milledgeville, Oconee, Oconee, McIntyre, Big Sandy Creek at US 441 near Irwinton, Oconee, Dublin, Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Oconee River near Dublin. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.5 feet, Minor flooding spreads further into the woodland areas. The water level begins to flood Rex Miller Road downstream left bank of the Highway 80 bridge. Also Old River Lane...upstream and left bank from the bridge begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 23.7 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 25.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 8 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 21 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.7 feet on 02/10/1985. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy