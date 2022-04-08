Flood Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Elbert; Lincoln AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 800 AM TUESDAY UNTIL 700 PM TUESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust. WHERE...Saguache, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Las Animas, Baca, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, and eastern parts of Huerfano and El Paso Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Saguache, Del Norte, Alamosa, Conejos, San Luis, Trinidad, Springfield, Pueblo, Ordway, La Junta, Eads, Las Animas, Lamar, Kiowa, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, and Walsenburg. WHEN...800 AM Tuesday April 12 to 700 PM Tuesday April 12 IMPACTS...Strong and gusty winds will produce widespread areas of blowing dust on Tuesday. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish by Tuesday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
Comments / 0