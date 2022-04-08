ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community gives maestro Tipton celebrity roast

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CEKi_0f2vd7Gb00
Maestro Chelsea Tipton, conductor of the Symphony of Southeast Texas, reacts during a celebrity roast Thursday night at the MCM Elegante Hotel. Photo made Thursday, April 7, 2022 Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent/The Enterprise)

The community gathered at the MCM Elegante to give Symphony of Southeast Texas conductor Chelsea Tipton a celebrity roast.  The inaugural event hosted by the Spindletop Rotary Club will benefit the club's scholarship programs and service projects. Proceeds also benefit Some Other Place and the Symphony of Southeast Texas.

Guests enjoyed dinner with music provided by the West Brook High School Jazz Band before the roasting began.

Several members of the community took turns offering a humorous take on the life and moments of the. maestro, including Reverend James Fuller, former Mayor Becky Ames and SOST Executive Director Doug Fair.

The evening concluded with a raffle drawing and champagnne toast.

kbrent@beaumontenterprise.com

