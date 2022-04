U.S. 69 northbound at Texas 105 will be closed overnight due to construction.

U.S. 69 northbound at Texas 105 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to construction, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road.

