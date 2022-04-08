ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Conference Glance

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m....

10 years of Crying Jordan

On April 23, 2012, at a new site called Memecrunch, an image appeared that would, one day, become a certifiable link in the evolution of human communication. Posted anonymously, it was originally titled "Sad Michael Jordan." It was simple and straightforward, but universal, somehow: a picture of the bewildered, overwhelmed, tear-soaked face of basketball icon Michael Jordan, framed with letters in white block Impact font: "WHY ... DID I BUY THE BOBCATS?" Sad Michael Jordan sat unused and unshared for years. But when it caught on as Crying Jordan, in 2015, it grew into a global sensation, albeit an occasionally tedious one. It has now been replicated across the planet to communicate nearly every aspect of the human condition. It has been shot through a hoop, kicked through a field goal, pounded on a drum, turned into a cartoon, a court drawing, an album cover, a Mets statue, and superimposed onto a nun, a pope, a saint, one NBA player's beard and another's bald spot. It has been mentioned on "Jeopardy!" and at Kobe Bryant's memorial and inside the White House. And now, a decade after its first known appearance, it's official: Crying Jordan is the greatest sports meme of all time.
Freeman offers grieving Iglesias a shoulder to lean on

DENVER --  Freddie Freeman's biggest play at first base in the season opener may have been a supportive hug. The new Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman knew all too well the feelings Colorado's José Iglesias was experiencing. After reaching on a run-scoring single Friday, Iglesias pointed to the...
49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
76ers win without Embiid, Harden, earn No. 4 seed in East

PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid and James Harden are off to Toronto for the playoffs. Defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle is staying behind for the road games; he's not fully vaccinated and barred from entering Canada. Embiid sat out after he clinched the scoring title and Harden joined him on...
Video: MLB Game Ends On Controversial Illegal Slide Call

No matter how old the sport is, baseball always seems to occasionally provide you with something you’ve never seen before. Take this afternoon’s interleague game between the Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers, which ended in 10 innings on, of all things, a walk-off illegal slide call. After the...
Drunk AL Man Takes An UBER From Nashville Back Home To Tuscaloosa

Do you know a Tuscaloosa guy that in an unguarded moment confessed to taking an Uber from Nashville to Tuscaloosa?. Whiskey Riff, an on-line site, calls itself “the unfiltered voice of real country funny...we sift through the world’s BS and RIFF on what country’s really about”.The Riff recently solicited wild Nashville stories.
Kansas men's basketball players set to profit off Jayhawks' 'Barnstorming Tour'

After winning the national championship last week, Kansas is doing what past champions could not do: cashing in. The Kansas "Barnstorming Tour" will begin on April 23 at a high school in Wichita, Kansas. For tickets ranging from $30 to $125, fans can get autographs, participate in a Q&A session, join a skills training session and attend a VIP dinner.
FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
New Broncos QB Russell Wilson is going all-in on Denver sports

Russell Wilson is already endearing himself to Denver Broncos fans ... but not only Broncos fans. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback was traded on March 16 for a significant haul -- two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris and TE Noah Fant. Though leaving the team where he had defined himself as a quarterback must have been a bit of a shock, Wilson has been keeping busy by supporting as many other Denver teams as he possibly can.
