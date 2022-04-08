Man Fights Off Thief Trying to Steal Catalytic Converter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for tips in the murder of an 18-year-old man killed over the weekend in northeast Baltimore. Kwalin Ray was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East 28th Street, Baltimore Police previously reported. Ray was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive in Ray’s killing was immediately released. In a tweet Thursday, Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland said it is offering a reward of up to $8,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction in Ray’s murder. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. On April 3rd, 2022, at 7:31pm Mr. Kwalin Ray was shot and killed in the 1500 block of East 28th Street. Submit a tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or submit a tip at https://t.co/85ZGBNkFsD. You could be eligible for a reward up to $8,000. @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/yFy8KPaQsU — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) April 7, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO