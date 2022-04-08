ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Man Fights Off Thief Trying to Steal Catalytic Converter

By Julie Carey, Northern Virginia Bureau Chief
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past few years, the Toyota Prius has become known as a top target for thieves who are after catalytic converters. In Alexandria Monday, one thief may have met his match in a man who was looking out for his friend's car. The owner of a Prius said...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 1

