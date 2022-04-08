ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating Earth Throughout April

Cover picture for the articleEvery year on April 22 we celebrate Earth. Not only does this day mark the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970 but it brings the world together in taking care of our home. Celebrating Earth Day is essential to understanding the harm we, as...

8 News Now

Downtown Summerlin to celebrate Earth Day with weekend festivities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Summerlin will be hosting several events to celebrate Earth Day weekend of on Friday, Apr. 22 and Saturday, Apr. 23. Festivities will include the Happy Earth Day Festival, Student Farmers Market, Tour de Summerlin, Summerlin Half Marathon, and a Pollinator Garden. Happy Earth Day Festival The Happy Earth Day Festival […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cape Gazette

Good Earth Market in Rehoboth to host Spring Into Wellness April 2

Good Earth Market – Rehoboth Beach will host a Spring Into Wellness event beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2. It will feature a series of free, in-store presentations developed to build community through education about nutrition, well-being and self-care. “We have always believed at Good Earth Market –...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
cbs17

Wendell landfill to host Earth Day party, Easter egg hunt in April

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Earth Day celebrations and Easter egg hunts are common this time of year — but how often have you been to one of these events at a landfill?. If the answer is zero then you have a chance to change that on Saturday, April 9. That’s the day that Meridian Waste will hold its “Big, Bright Earth Day Party (and Easter Egg Hunt)” at Shotwell Landfill in Wendell.
WENDELL, NC
The Independent

Hubble Space Telescope reveals two strange planets where it rains vapourised rock and the atmosphere is ‘sunburned’

New research from the Hubble Space Telescope has revealed details behind two ‘super-hot Jupiter’ planets, one where it rains vapourised rock and another where its atmosphere is being “sunburned” by its star.‘Hot Jupiters’ are extremely large planets that experience scorching temperatures due to their proximity to their sun. These bodies reach temperatures above 1,600 degrees Celsius, which is hot enough to vaporize most metals, including titanium, and are the hottest planetary atmospheres humans have ever discovered."We still don’t have a good understanding of weather in different planetary environments," said David Sing of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, co-author...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

The expanding network of mineral chemistry throughout earth history reveals global shifts in crustal chemistry during the Proterozoic

Earth surface redox conditions are intimately linked to the co-evolution of the geosphere and biosphere. Minerals provide a record of Earth's evolving surface and interior chemistry in geologic time due to many different processes (e.g. tectonic, volcanic, sedimentary, oxidative, etc.). Here, we show how the bipartite network of minerals and their shared constituent elements expanded and evolved over geologic time. To further investigate network expansion over time, we derive and apply a novel metric (weighted mineral element electronegativity coefficient of variation; wMEECV) to quantify intra-mineral electronegativity variation with respect to redox. We find that element electronegativity and hard soft acid base (HSAB) properties are central factors in mineral redox chemistry under a wide range of conditions. Global shifts in mineral element electronegativity and HSAB associations represented by wMEECV changes at 1.8 and 0.6 billion years ago align with decreased continental elevation followed by the transition from the intermediate ocean and glaciation eras to post-glaciation, increased atmospheric oxygen in the Phanerozoic, and enhanced continental weathering. Consequently, network analysis of mineral element electronegativity and HSAB properties reveal that orogenic activity, evolving redox state of the mantle, planetary oxygenation, and climatic transitions directly impacted the evolving chemical complexity of Earth's crust.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists shocked by unexpected and dramatic changes in Neptune’s temperature

Scientists have been surprised by unexpected changes in the temperature of Neptune.Researchers found that the planet’s temperature dropped in a way they did not forecast – and then dramatically warmed at the south pole.The researchers made the discovery after tracking the planet’s temperature changes over 17 years.“This change was unexpected,” said Michael Roman, lead author on the new study, in a statement. “Since we have been observing Neptune during its early southern summer, we expected temperatures to be slowly growing warmer, not colder.”The variations were so shocking that researchers are not yet able to explain them. They coulddbe the result of chemistry on...
ASTRONOMY

