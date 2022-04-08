ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC training immigrant nurses to help with labor shortage

By Jennifer Bisram
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2Iyq_0f2vXwtd00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is trying to help with the nurse shortage in the hospital system by training and certifying nurses who previously held nursing jobs in their native countries.

The city says there is a critical labor shortage in the area, especially when it comes to nurses, which is why training and certifying those with international experience is essential to meeting the needs of the health care system.

“I love to be a nurse and I want to be a nurse here. That’s my passion,” said 59-year-old Irene Huachi, who was a nurse back in Ecuador before she moved to the United States two decades ago.

She has been working as a patient aid in New York while caring for her kids. During the pandemic, she realized she wanted to help even more.

“I wanted to do it but I couldn’t … because there are rules and regulations,” said Huachi. “It was really hard. My heart was broken because I want to help and I couldn’t.”

That’s why she applied to be trained and certified as a New York nurse through the Department of Small Business Services’ new initiative . Internationally-trained nurses who now live in New York will be able to sign up for free classes at LaGuardia Community College in Queens or Lehman College in the Bronx, with both full-time and part-time options.

The program is part Mayor Eric Adams’ economic recovery plan. Applicants must have a nursing degree from a non-English speaking country, speak English or be willing to speak English, live in New York City, be vaccinated against COVID-19 and have access to internet for training.

Books, test prep, software and the test itself are free. Once hired, the nurses will be paid about $100,000, which to many is more than achieving the American Dream.

The city is accepting applications now. To apply, visit this website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 21

Angel
3d ago

Amazing how the Democratic Party are just pushing the American people out and just keep on bringing more and more Immigrants in for the votes. Democrats you better wake up ! You can only get so many free handouts , Even all Those food stamps being promised won’t hold up to this inflation!

Reply
8
walkonbye?
4d ago

oh boy! y'all making a mess you thought work wasn't being done with the workers you fired just wait and see this

Reply
12
Karen Tria
3d ago

The only shortage is because of the nurses fired for not accepting the jab. I would rather be attended by a American educated nurse who didn’t get the shot, than a foreign one. At least they wash their hands and don’t reuse their gloves.

Reply
4
Related
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Fortune

‘Stealth Omicron’ is silently overtaking NYC, and it’s coming for the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It hasn’t even been a month since New York City rolled back its vaccine requirements and ended mask mandates, but cases of COVID-19 are already back on the rise—thanks to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant that’s making its way through the city right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Making $44,000 a year as a sanitation worker in NYC

The New York City Sanitation has all different walks of life. We have people that came from the Stock Exchange. We have people that never had a job in their life before this. People stop what they're doing and they end their careers and start up in this career. And there's a reason for that. There's nothing like a New York City job.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in New York

It was the blind date that led to a multi-billion dollar fortune. I have written a lot about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and successful business people. There are some very interesting stories about how they made their fame and fortune. And so is the case with the lady who has the title of the richest woman in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehman College#Non English
PIX11

How much apartment space does $1,500 get you in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
ECONOMY
PIX11

PIX11

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy