ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime toppled in Morocco

By Reuters
 3 days ago
Mar 26, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) serves against Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)(not pictured) in a second round mens's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

April 8 - Alex Molcan of Slovakia saved two match points Thursday and outlasted No. 1 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7) in the second round of the Grand Prix Hassan II at Marrakech, Morocco.

Auger-Aliassime led 6-5 in the third set and had a match point, but Molcan battled back to force the tiebreaker. Molcan took a 6-5 lead in the tiebreaker before Auger-Aliassime stopped him with two straight points for another match point. Down 7-6, Molcan won three straight points to clinch the match.

Molcan saved eight of 12 break points overall while Auger-Aliassime saved six of nine. The Canadian had seven aces but was hindered by 10 double faults.

In the quarterfinals Molcan will face Botic van de Zandschulp. The Dutch sixth seed was a 6-2, 6-4 winner over the Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva.

Belgium's David Goffin earned his 300th career match win by defeating Spain's Pablo Andujar 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3. France's Richard Gasquet, Argentina's Federico Coria and Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena were also winners Thursday.

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship

American sixth seed Frances Tiafoe won a two-hour, 40-minute marathon over Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (4) in the second round Thursday at Houston.

Tiafoe fired 11 aces with only one double fault and won 79.7 percent (51 of 64) of his first-service points. Cuevas stayed in the match by saving five of eight break points and breaking Tiafoe's serve three times in five opportunities.

Fifth seed Cristian Garin of Chile also used three sets to advance, beating Australia's Jordan Thompson 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Garin next will meet second-seeded American Taylor Fritz, who topped Chile's Alejandro Tabilo 6-1, 6-4. Tiafoe's next foe will be countryman John Isner, the fourth seed, who squeaked past another U.S. player, Steve Johnson, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

--Field Level Media

EMERGING MARKETS-Most currencies rise; Brazil central bank analyzing inflation data for policy approach

* Brazil's central bank analyzing surprise inflation figures * Pakistan parliament elects Shehbaz Sharif as new PM * Braskem rallies; J&F prepares bid for majority stake By Susan Mathew April 11 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies outside Asia gave up early sluggishness to firm as the dollar moved slightly away from two-year highs, with crude exporters Mexico and Colombia's pesos gaining despite a 4% tumble in oil prices. The Latin American currencies rose 0.2% and 0.4% respectively, while Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand were also well in the black, cutting some losses for the broader emerging market currencies index. World's biggest copper producers Chile and Peru, however, saw their currencies weaken as prices of the red metal slipped. "Food prices remain high, central banks remain hawkish, and U.S. rates are unlikely to peak that early in the cycle. ... In EMFX, we see risks of a pull back, as the SPX is often trading on the back-foot in early April and as commodity prices are consolidating," Citigroup strategists said in a note. "But that may well be a buying opportunity for the high carry FX." Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday that policymakers were analyzing the recent inflation surprise in the country as well as policy normalization in the United States to see if it marked a change of trend in Brazil's aggressive tightening cycle, which was seen ending soon. Brazil's real was flat in choppy trade. Investors now look to first-quarter earnings, with big U.S. banks set to kick them off this week. A policy decision by the European Central Bank and U.S. inflation data for March are also due this week. Elsewhere, after a strong day for Pakistan markets following the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the parliament on Monday elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, a more Western-friendly politician, as the country's new premier. "The main challenge facing Shehbaz Sharif ... is stabilising the economy. The key to achieving this is a deal with the IMF," said Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics. "The price for any further support will be a further tightening of fiscal and monetary policy. While this will cause growth to slow in the near term, it is also Pakistan's best hope of a avoiding a full-blown crisis." Russia's rouble fell in Moscow trading, last at 79.5 after the central bank lifted some capital controls. Emerging market stocks also fell, with those in Latin America down between 0.2% and 0.6%. Braskem topped Brazil's Bovespa index, up 3.2% after a report said holding company J&F Investimentos has prepared an offer to purchase a controlling stake in the Brazilian petrochemical firm. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1419 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1112.32 -1.38 MSCI LatAm 2631.20 0.06 Brazil Bovespa 117587.72 -0.62 Mexico IPC 54596.79 -0.17 Chile IPSA 4941.35 -0.56 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 Colombia COLCAP 1628.15 0.16 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7136 -0.06 Mexico peso 20.0260 -0.03 Chile peso 820.4 -0.49 Colombia peso 3735.82 0.43 Peru sol 3.707 0.08 Argentina peso 112.5800 -0.37 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
