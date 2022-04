Ladies, see and be seen on Friday night April 1 at Warrensburg Main Street's Strut Your Style Fashion Show presented by Piccadilly at MKI Papillion on West Ming. This all-women fashion show was created for you to show off your style. According to the Warrensburg Mainstreet website, whether you're into high fashion, athleisure, chic, or day-to-day clothes, this is the event where you should feel comfortable strutting your stuff.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 21 DAYS AGO