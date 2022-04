Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said his country “had no other choice” when describing the decision to invade Ukraine, calling it “the right decision.”. The isolated Russian leader’s remarks, which were translated by the state-owned media outlet RT, were described as the president discussing the “ongoing military operations in Ukraine” which Putin described as “an obvious thing, it was unavoidable, the only question was one of timing.”

