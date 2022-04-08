Lafayette's Old Federal Courthouse now Residential space

Built-in 1958---the old Federal Courthouse in downtown Lafayette—is now Loft at the Municipal.

Government officials and developers gathered at the ribbon-cutting for Lafayette's most recently renovated historical properties Thursday.

Designers tell KATC they saw great residency potential in the old federal courthouse.

Bought from LCG for $1.4 million in 2018 there is now over 80,000 square feet of living space after being vacant for nearly 20 years.

It took nearly $20 million to renovate the property.

“Younger people want to be in a walking urban environment and this is going to be one of the first of its size and scale in downtown Lafayette," Lofts at the Municipal co-owner, E. J. Krampe said.

Developers faced several challenges in remodeling, like price changes on material, covid restrictions, and uncovering decades worth of unseen issues.

“it’s just such an incredible feeling to take something that was in such bad shape with pigeons living in it and all those kinds of things for commercial and residential and all those kinds of things. And have people to live… would also have those reflections," architect Dyke Nelson said.

However, they were determined to keep the historical aspect of the landmark, including one of the old courtrooms on the second floor.

“When it comes to an old building like this you’re going to have a lot of history….we’re excited to bring it back to its former glory," one developer said.

Every unit consists of granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. As well as:

Downtown Walkability to Dining, Arts & Entertainment

Vibrant Historic Murals & Artwork

Gated Community with Secured Corridors & Interior Access

Resort Inspired Pool & Tanning Deck

24/7 Fitness Center

One interesting historical feature of the development place is a courtroom that still resides for nearly half a century.

For more information on the Lofts at the Municipal click here .

